Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Grant County, Minnesota? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Grant County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rothsay High School at Ashby High School
- Game Time: 7:05 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Ashby, MN
- Conference: Little Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ashby High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Ashby, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
