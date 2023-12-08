Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Dakota County, Minnesota today? We have what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dakota County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Henry Sibley Senior High School at Fridley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8

6:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Elk River Area High School at Rosemount High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Rosemount, MN

Rosemount, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at St Croix Lutheran Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: West St. Paul, MN

West St. Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Apple Valley High School at North Community High School