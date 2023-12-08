Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Brown County, Minnesota, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Brown County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Peter High School at New Ulm High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: New Ulm, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop High School at Sleepy Eye High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Sleepy Eye, MN
- Conference: Tomahawk
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springfield High School at Cedar Mountain Schools
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Morgan, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
