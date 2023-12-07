Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Canucks on December 7, 2023
Player prop betting options for J.T. Miller, Mats Zuccarello and others are available in the Vancouver Canucks-Minnesota Wild matchup at Rogers Arena on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Wild vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wild vs. Canucks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
Zuccarello has scored six goals (0.3 per game) and collected 21 assists (0.9 per game), fueling the Minnesota offense with 27 total points (1.2 per game).
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|1
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Kirill Kaprizov has helped lead the offense for Minnesota this season with eight goals and 15 assists.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Dec. 5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 30
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek is among the leading scorers on the team with 19 total points (12 goals and seven assists).
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Dec. 5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 26
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Miller is one of Vancouver's top contributors (39 total points), having amassed 14 goals and 25 assists.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 5
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Flames
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 28
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 25
|0
|3
|3
|1
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)
Quinn Hughes is another of Vancouver's offensive options, contributing 36 points (nine goals, 27 assists) to the team.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 5
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Flames
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|5
