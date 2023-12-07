The Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson and the Minnesota Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek will be two of the top players to watch when these squads meet on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wild vs. Canucks Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild Players to Watch

Mats Zuccarello has scored six goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 21 assists (0.9 per game), This places him among the leaders for Minnesota with 27 total points (1.2 per game).

Kirill Kaprizov's 23 points this season, including eight goals and 15 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Minnesota.

This season, Minnesota's Eriksson Ek has 19 points, courtesy of 12 goals (first on team) and seven assists (eighth).

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury has an .885 save percentage (54th in the league), with 246 total saves, while giving up 32 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has put up a 4-4-2 record between the posts for Minnesota this season.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Canucks Players to Watch

J.T. Miller has been a major player for Vancouver this season, collecting 39 points in 26 games.

Quinn Hughes is another key contributor for Vancouver, with 36 points (1.4 per game) -- scoring nine goals and adding 27 assists.

Pettersson's total of 34 points is via 10 goals and 24 assists.

Casey DeSmith (4-2-1) has a goals against average of 3.1 on the season. His .903% save percentage ranks 30th in the NHL.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Canucks Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 1st 3.88 Goals Scored 3.22 15th 6th 2.69 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 27th 29 Shots 31.1 14th 13th 30.2 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 4th 27.37% Power Play % 18.82% 20th 25th 74.39% Penalty Kill % 71.08% 32nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.