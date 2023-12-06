The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) on December 6, 2023 at Target Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Spurs.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (49.9%).

Minnesota is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 49.9% from the field.

The Spurs are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at ninth.

The 112.8 points per game the Timberwolves put up are 11.1 fewer points than the Spurs allow (123.9).

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Timberwolves have been worse at home this season, posting 112.2 points per game, compared to 113.6 per game in road games.

In home games, Minnesota is allowing 12.4 fewer points per game (100) than in road games (112.4).

The Timberwolves are draining 11.7 treys per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.5 more threes and 0.6% points better than they're averaging on the road (11.2 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Timberwolves Injuries