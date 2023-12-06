On Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Target Center, the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the San Antonio Spurs (3-16). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSN, and BSSW.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Spurs matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW

ESPN, BSN, and BSSW Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Timberwolves Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Timberwolves (-11.5) 224.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Timberwolves (-11) 224 -650 +480 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Timberwolves' +132 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.8 points per game (19th in the NBA) while giving up 105.9 per contest (second in the league).

The Spurs are being outscored by 12.4 points per game, with a -236 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.5 points per game (22nd in NBA), and give up 123.9 per contest (28th in league).

These two teams are scoring 224.3 points per game between them, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams average 229.8 combined points per game, 5.3 more points than this contest's total.

Minnesota has covered 11 times in 19 chances against the spread this season.

San Antonio has put together a 7-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Timberwolves and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +2500 +1300 - Spurs +50000 +30000 -

