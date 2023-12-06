Wednesday's game between the Saint Thomas Tommies (4-4) and Milwaukee Panthers (3-5) at Schoenecker Arena has a projected final score of 75-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored St. Thomas, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: Schoenecker Arena

St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 75, Milwaukee 63

Spread & Total Prediction for St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee

Computer Predicted Spread: St. Thomas (-11.7)

St. Thomas (-11.7) Computer Predicted Total: 137.7

St. Thomas has a 3-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Milwaukee, who is 1-5-0 ATS. The Tommies have a 0-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Panthers have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

St. Thomas Performance Insights

The Tommies' +44 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.8 points per game (319th in college basketball) while allowing 61.3 per contest (16th in college basketball).

The 28.5 rebounds per game St. Thomas averages rank 334th in college basketball. Its opponents collect 29.3 per contest.

St. Thomas hits 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball), three more than its opponents (5.4). It is shooting 36.2% from deep (90th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.9%.

The Tommies rank 166th in college basketball by averaging 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 135th in college basketball, allowing 87.6 points per 100 possessions.

St. Thomas has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.6 turnovers per game, committing 9.5 (33rd in college basketball action) while forcing 11.1 (261st in college basketball).

