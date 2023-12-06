The Milwaukee Panthers (3-5) will attempt to snap a four-game road losing streak at the Saint Thomas Tommies (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee matchup.

St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network

St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee Betting Trends

St. Thomas has covered three times in six games with a spread this season.

So far this season, none of the Tommies games have hit the over.

Milwaukee has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Panthers' six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

