The Milwaukee Panthers (3-5) will visit the Saint Thomas Tommies (4-4) after losing four consecutive road games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota TV: Summit League Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

St. Thomas Stats Insights

The Tommies make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

In games St. Thomas shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

The Panthers are the 168th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tommies sit at 335th.

The 66.8 points per game the Tommies put up are 10.5 fewer points than the Panthers give up (77.3).

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, St. Thomas averaged 12.4 more points per game (81.1) than it did in away games (68.7).

The Tommies ceded 64.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.6).

When playing at home, St. Thomas averaged 1.3 more threes per game (9.3) than when playing on the road (8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to when playing on the road (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule