The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten team, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten), on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Williams Arena. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via BTN.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Minnesota Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Dawson Garcia: 18.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

18.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Elijah Hawkins: 9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Ihnen: 9.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Braeden Carrington: 7.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Mike Mitchell Jr.: 8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska Players to Watch

Garcia: 18.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

18.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Hawkins: 9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Ihnen: 9.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Carrington: 7.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Mitchell: 8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Stat Comparison

Minnesota Rank Minnesota AVG Nebraska AVG Nebraska Rank 88th 80.6 Points Scored 81.0 83rd 93rd 65.2 Points Allowed 60.2 25th 51st 38.2 Rebounds 39.8 31st 221st 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.5 106th 85th 8.6 3pt Made 9.2 60th 20th 18.8 Assists 16.7 56th 268th 13.4 Turnovers 9.8 52nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.