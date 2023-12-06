Minnesota vs. Nebraska December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten team, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten), on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Williams Arena. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via BTN.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Minnesota Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Dawson Garcia: 18.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Elijah Hawkins: 9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Ihnen: 9.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Braeden Carrington: 7.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mike Mitchell Jr.: 8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Garcia: 18.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Hawkins: 9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ihnen: 9.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Carrington: 7.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mitchell: 8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Stat Comparison
|Minnesota Rank
|Minnesota AVG
|Nebraska AVG
|Nebraska Rank
|88th
|80.6
|Points Scored
|81.0
|83rd
|93rd
|65.2
|Points Allowed
|60.2
|25th
|51st
|38.2
|Rebounds
|39.8
|31st
|221st
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|106th
|85th
|8.6
|3pt Made
|9.2
|60th
|20th
|18.8
|Assists
|16.7
|56th
|268th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|9.8
|52nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.