How to Watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) will try to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Williams Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Minnesota Stats Insights
- The Golden Gophers' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.5 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have given up to their opponents (37.5%).
- This season, Minnesota has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.5% from the field.
- The Cornhuskers are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Gophers rank 202nd.
- The Golden Gophers' 79 points per game are 13.7 more points than the 65.3 the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65.3 points, Minnesota is 5-2.
Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Minnesota scored 1.3 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than on the road (63.5).
- At home, the Golden Gophers conceded 68.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.1.
- Minnesota drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (6.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than away (31.7%).
Minnesota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|San Francisco
|L 76-58
|Chase Center
|11/30/2023
|New Orleans
|W 97-64
|Williams Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 84-74
|Value City Arena
|12/6/2023
|Nebraska
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/9/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/12/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Williams Arena
