The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) will try to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Williams Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Minnesota Stats Insights

The Golden Gophers' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.5 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have given up to their opponents (37.5%).

This season, Minnesota has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.5% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Gophers rank 202nd.

The Golden Gophers' 79 points per game are 13.7 more points than the 65.3 the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.3 points, Minnesota is 5-2.

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Minnesota scored 1.3 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than on the road (63.5).

At home, the Golden Gophers conceded 68.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.1.

Minnesota drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (6.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than away (31.7%).

