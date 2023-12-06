The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Hennepin County, Minnesota today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Exploration High School at High School for Recording Arts

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 6

5:30 PM CT on December 6 Location: St. Paul, MN

St. Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Roosevelt High School at Fridley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 6

6:00 PM CT on December 6 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Minnehaha Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 6

7:00 PM CT on December 6 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooklyn Center High School at Humboldt Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 6

7:00 PM CT on December 6 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Anthony Village High School at Minneapolis Southwest High School