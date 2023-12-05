The soccer schedule today is sure to please. The matchups include Wolverhampton Wanderers taking on Burnley in a Premier League match.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Coppa Italia: Lazio vs Genoa

  • League: Coppa Italia
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Concacaf Central American Cup Soccer: Alajuelense vs Real Estelí

  • League: Concacaf Central American Cup Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:56 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's International Soccer Friendlies: Canada vs Australia

  • League: Women's International Soccer Friendlies
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's International Soccer Friendlies: Canada vs Australia

  • League: Women's International Soccer Friendlies
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.