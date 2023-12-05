Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Houston County, Minnesota is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Houston County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glenville-Emmons High School at Houston High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Houston, MN
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
