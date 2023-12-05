Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Big Stone County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Big Stone County, Minnesota is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Big Stone County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wheaton Public High School at Ortonville High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Ortonville, MN
- Conference: Pheasant
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley High School at Ortonville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Ortonville, MN
- Conference: Pheasant
- How to Stream: Watch Here
