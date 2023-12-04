Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Olmsted County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Olmsted County, Minnesota is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Olmsted County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rushford Peterson High School at Schaeffer Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Rochester, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Island at Dover-Eyota High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Eyota, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
