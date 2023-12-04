If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Hennepin County, Minnesota today, we've got you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

United Christian Academy at Mounds Park Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 4

6:00 PM CT on December 4 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Patrick Henry High School