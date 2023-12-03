Player prop bet options for Mats Zuccarello, Connor Bedard and others are available when the Minnesota Wild host the Chicago Blackhawks at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday (opening faceoff at 2:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wild vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Blackhawks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Zuccarello is one of Minnesota's top contributors (23 total points), having put up five goals and 18 assists.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 30 0 1 1 4 vs. Blues Nov. 28 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Nov. 26 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 1 1 2 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Kirill Kaprizov is another of Minnesota's most productive contributors through 21 games, with seven goals and 13 assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 30 1 1 2 1 vs. Blues Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Nov. 26 0 1 1 6 vs. Avalanche Nov. 24 1 1 2 1 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 0 0 0 4

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -182)

Joel Eriksson Ek has 11 goals and seven assists for Minnesota.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Nov. 28 1 0 1 5 at Red Wings Nov. 26 1 0 1 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 24 1 0 1 6 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 0 1 1 6

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Bedard has totaled 11 goals and eight assists in 22 games for Chicago, good for 19 points.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Dec. 2 1 0 1 3 at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 1 1 7 vs. Kraken Nov. 28 0 0 0 1 vs. Blues Nov. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 24 0 1 1 6

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Philipp Kurashev is one of the impact players on offense for Chicago with 13 total points (0.8 per game), with four goals and nine assists in 16 games.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Dec. 2 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Blues Nov. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 24 0 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.