Having dropped five straight away from home, the Chicago Blackhawks play at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, starting at 2:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network to see the Wild and the Blackhawks hit the ice.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild rank 21st in goals against, allowing 77 total goals (3.7 per game) in league play.

The Wild rank 27th in the NHL with 65 goals scored (3.1 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Wild have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 26 goals during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 21 5 18 23 11 7 21.1% Kirill Kaprizov 21 7 13 20 24 9 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 21 11 7 18 6 8 50.5% Marco Rossi 21 6 6 12 5 9 40.8% Patrick Maroon 21 3 8 11 6 6 47.6%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 81 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 24th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 55 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 2-8-0 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 24 goals over that span.

Blackhawks Key Players