The injury report for the Minnesota Wild (7-10-4) ahead of their matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (7-15) currently has three players. The matchup is slated for 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sam Hentges LW Out Undisclosed Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee Cole Guttman C Questionable Upper Body Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Samuel Savoie C Out Leg

Wild vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Wild Season Insights

Minnesota ranks 26th in the NHL with 65 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Its goal differential (-12) ranks 26th in the league.

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks' 55 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

Chicago gives up 3.7 goals per game (81 total), which ranks 24th in the NHL.

Their -26 goal differential is 31st in the league.

Wild vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-275) Blackhawks (+220) 6

