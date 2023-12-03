Should you wager on Ryan Hartman to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hartman stats and insights

In five of 18 games this season, Hartman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.

Hartman has scored one goal on the power play.

Hartman's shooting percentage is 15.2%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 81 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hartman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:14 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 14:46 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:21 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 16:25 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 1 1 0 21:38 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.