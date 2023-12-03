Romeo Doubs will be up against the third-best passing defense in the league when his Green Bay Packers play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Doubs has totaled 433 receiving yards (39.4 per game) and seven receiving TDs, catching 41 balls on 69 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Doubs and the Packers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Doubs vs. the Chiefs

Doubs vs the Chiefs (since 2021): No games

No games Kansas City has allowed two opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

13 players have caught a TD pass against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Chiefs yield 176.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Chiefs have allowed 13 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks ninth in league play.

Watch Packers vs Chiefs on Fubo!

Romeo Doubs Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Doubs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Doubs Receiving Insights

Doubs, in three of 11 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Doubs has received 18.5% of his team's 373 passing attempts this season (69 targets).

He has 433 receiving yards on 69 targets to rank 103rd in league play with 6.3 yards per target.

Doubs has grabbed a touchdown pass in six of 11 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has scored seven of his team's 25 offensive touchdowns this season (28.0%).

Doubs has been targeted 14 times in the red zone (24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Doubs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 11/23/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 5 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 4 REC / 18 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.