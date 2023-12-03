The Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (5-6) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Chiefs and Packers betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.

Packers vs. Chiefs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Lambeau Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 6 42.5 -275 +220

Packers vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have played five games this season that ended with a point total higher than 42.5 points.

Green Bay has a 42.3-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 0.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Packers have gone 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Packers have been underdogs in eight games this season and won four (50%) of those contests.

Green Bay has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and won that game.

Kansas City Chiefs

The average point total in Kansas City's contests this year is 47.8, 5.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Chiefs are 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have won eight of their 11 games as moneyline favorites this year (72.7%).

Kansas City has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

Chiefs vs. Packers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chiefs 23.3 13 16.5 2 47.8 5 11 Packers 21 20 20.4 8 42.3 5 11

Packers vs. Chiefs Betting Insights & Trends

Packers

Over its past three contests, Green Bay has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

The Packers have gone over the total twice in their past three games.

The Chiefs have scored a total of 75 more points than their opponents this year (6.8 per game), and the Packers have outscored opponents by only seven points (0.6 per game).

Chiefs

Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three contests.

In its past three games, Kansas City has gone over the total once.

The Chiefs have outscored opponents by a total of 75 points this season (6.8 per game), and the Packers have put up only seven more points than their opponents (0.6 per game).

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 41.9 42.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.7 22.2 23.2 ATS Record 6-5-0 3-2-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 1-4-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 2-1 2-3

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.8 48.9 46.5 Implied Team Total AVG 26.9 27.3 26.4 ATS Record 7-4-0 4-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 1-5-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-3 4-2 4-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

