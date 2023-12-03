The Green Bay Packers (5-6) are 6-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, December 3, 2023 against the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3). This contest has a listed total of 42.5 points.

As the Chiefs ready for this matchup against the Packers, check out their betting trends and insights. Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Packers as they prepare for this matchup against the Chiefs.

Packers vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-6) 42.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-6) 42.5 -260 +215 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 13 Odds

Green Bay vs. Kansas City Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: NBC

Packers vs. Chiefs Betting Insights

Green Bay has covered the spread six times in 11 games.

The Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6-point underdog or greater this year.

Of 11 Green Bay games so far this year, five have hit the over.

Kansas City has gone 7-4-0 ATS this season.

The Chiefs have an ATS record of 4-2 as 6-point favorites or more.

The teams have hit the over in three of Kansas City's 11 games with a set total.

Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Jordan Love 230.5 (-115) 1.5 (+110) 14.5 (-111) - - - Christian Watson - - - - 45.5 (-115) - Romeo Doubs - - - - 37.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

