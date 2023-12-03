The Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) and the Green Bay Packers (5-6) square off at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Packers

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

Packers Insights

This season the Packers put up 4.5 more points per game (21) than the Chiefs allow (16.5).

The Packers collect 324.8 yards per game, 34.8 more yards than the 290 the Chiefs allow.

Green Bay rushes for 102.7 yards per game, 10.7 fewer than the 113.4 Kansas City allows per outing.

This year the Packers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (14).

Packers Home Performance

At home, the Packers average fewer points (18.2 per game) than they do overall (21). But they also allow fewer at home (19.6) than overall (20.4).

The Packers pick up 325.6 yards per game at home (0.8 more than overall) and concede 316 at home (24.3 fewer than overall).

Green Bay picks up 229.2 passing yards per game at home (7.1 more than overall), and allows 202.4 at home (2.7 fewer than overall).

The Packers pick up fewer rushing yards at home (96.4 per game) than they do overall (102.7), but they also give up fewer at home (113.6 per game) than overall (135.2).

At home, the Packers successfully convert fewer third downs (42.3%) than overall (43.6%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (42.9%) than overall (39.9%).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 at Pittsburgh L 23-19 CBS 11/19/2023 Los Angeles W 23-20 FOX 11/23/2023 at Detroit W 29-22 FOX 12/3/2023 Kansas City - NBC 12/11/2023 at New York - ABC 12/17/2023 Tampa Bay - FOX 12/24/2023 at Carolina - FOX

