Peruse the injury report for the Green Bay Packers (5-6), which currently has 13 players listed on it, as the Packers prepare for their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3 at 8:20 PM .

The Packers are coming off of a victory over the Detroit Lions by the score of 29-22.

The Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders 31-17 in their last outing.

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Knee Out A.J. Dillon RB Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Robert Rochell CB Calf Questionable De'Vondre Campbell LB Neck Questionable Darnell Savage Jr. S Calf Questionable Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Questionable Rudy Ford S Biceps Questionable Eric Stokes CB Hamstring Doubtful Keisean Nixon CB Wrist Full Participation In Practice Devonte Wyatt DL Heel Full Participation In Practice Josiah Deguara TE Hip Questionable Jayden Reed WR Chest Questionable Dontayvion Wicks WR Knee Questionable

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jerick McKinnon RB Groin Out Kadarius Toney WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice Skyy Moore WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Nick Bolton LB Wrist Out Bryan Cook S Biceps Full Participation In Practice Rashee Rice WR Foot Full Participation In Practice

Packers vs. Chiefs Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: NBC

Packers Season Insights

From an offensive angle, the Packers are posting 324.8 total yards per game (19th-ranked). They rank 18th in the NFL defensively (340.3 total yards given up per game).

From an offensive angle, the Packers are posting 21.0 points per contest (18th-ranked). They rank 10th in the NFL on defense (20.4 points given up per game).

With 222.1 passing yards per game on offense, the Packers rank 17th in the NFL. On defense, they rank ninth, allowing 205.1 passing yards per contest.

With 102.7 rushing yards per game on offense, Green Bay ranks 21st in the NFL. On defense it ranks 27th, giving up 135.2 rushing yards per game.

After forcing 12 turnovers (26th in NFL) and turning the ball over 12 times (sixth in NFL) this season, the Packers have the 16th-ranked turnover margin of 0.

Packers vs. Chiefs Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-6)

Chiefs (-6) Moneyline: Chiefs (-275), Packers (+220)

Chiefs (-275), Packers (+220) Total: 42.5 points

