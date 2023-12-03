The Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) square off against the Green Bay Packers (5-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The Chiefs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 43.5 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Chiefs take on the Packers. For those who plan to place some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two teams.

Packers vs. Chiefs Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Packers have had the lead three times, have trailed six times, and have been tied two times at the end of the first quarter this season.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Chiefs have had the lead five times, have been losing three times, and have been knotted up three times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.1 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

In 11 games this year, the Chiefs have won the second quarter seven times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up one time.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 11.5 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 5.5 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 11 games this season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter eight times, been outscored two times, and tied one time.

The Chiefs have won the third quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging 4.4 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 2.9 points on average in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Packers' 11 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter four times, lost five times, and tied two times.

In 11 games this year, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter three times, lost six times, and tied two times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 2.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 4.7 points on average in that quarter.

Packers vs. Chiefs Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Packers have led four times, have been behind six times, and have been tied one time at the end of the first half this season.

The Chiefs have been winning after the first half in eight games, have been losing after the first half in one game, and have been tied after the first half in two games in 2023.

2nd Half

This season, the Packers have won the second half in six games, lost the second half in three games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

Looking at second-half scoring, the Chiefs have won the second half in five games and have lost the second half in six games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging seven points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 7.6 points on average in the second half.

