The Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Value City Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Minnesota matchup.

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline
BetMGM Ohio State (-13.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Ohio State (-12.5) 142.5 -1000 +640 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

  • Minnesota has covered five times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
  • Ohio State has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, four out of the Buckeyes' six games have gone over the point total.

Minnesota Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Minnesota is 82nd in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 122nd, a difference of 40 spots.
  • Minnesota's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

