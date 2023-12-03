Minnesota vs. Ohio State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 3
The Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Value City Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Minnesota matchup.
Minnesota vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Minnesota vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-13.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-12.5)
|142.5
|-1000
|+640
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Minnesota vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- Minnesota has covered five times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- Ohio State has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Buckeyes' six games have gone over the point total.
Minnesota Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Minnesota is 82nd in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 122nd, a difference of 40 spots.
- Minnesota's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.