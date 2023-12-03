The Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Value City Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Minnesota matchup.

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-13.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-12.5) 142.5 -1000 +640 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Minnesota has covered five times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

Ohio State has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Buckeyes' six games have gone over the point total.

Minnesota Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Minnesota is 82nd in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 122nd, a difference of 40 spots.

Minnesota's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.