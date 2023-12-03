How to Watch Minnesota vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) look to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Minnesota vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Minnesota Stats Insights
- The Golden Gophers' 48.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have given up to their opponents (40.5%).
- This season, Minnesota has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Golden Gophers are the 57th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 93rd.
- The Golden Gophers score an average of 79.7 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 64.6 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
- Minnesota has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 64.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Minnesota scored 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 63.5 away.
- The Golden Gophers conceded 68.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.1 on the road.
- At home, Minnesota knocked down 5.8 triples per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (6.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (32.7%) than on the road (31.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Minnesota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|UAPB
|W 86-67
|Williams Arena
|11/26/2023
|San Francisco
|L 76-58
|Chase Center
|11/30/2023
|New Orleans
|W 97-64
|Williams Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/6/2023
|Nebraska
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/9/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Williams Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.