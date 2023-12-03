The Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) look to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Minnesota Stats Insights

The Golden Gophers' 48.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have given up to their opponents (40.5%).

This season, Minnesota has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Golden Gophers are the 57th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 93rd.

The Golden Gophers score an average of 79.7 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 64.6 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.

Minnesota has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 64.6 points.

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Minnesota scored 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 63.5 away.

The Golden Gophers conceded 68.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.1 on the road.

At home, Minnesota knocked down 5.8 triples per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (6.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (32.7%) than on the road (31.7%).

