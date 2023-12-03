Will Matthew Boldy score a goal when the Minnesota Wild play the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Boldy stats and insights

Boldy has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 5.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 81 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Boldy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:04 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 1 0 12:56 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:21 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:17 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:12 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:13 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:02 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 15:43 Away W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.