The Minnesota Wild, with Mats Zuccarello, will be on the ice Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Looking to wager on Zuccarello's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Zuccarello has averaged 18:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Zuccarello has a goal in five games this season through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zuccarello has a point in 17 games this season (out of 21), including multiple points five times.

Zuccarello has had an assist in a game 15 times this season over 21 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Zuccarello goes over his points over/under is 38.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 62.5% of Zuccarello going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 81 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -26 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 21 Games 4 23 Points 4 5 Goals 3 18 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.