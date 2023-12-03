Will Mats Zuccarello Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 3?
Will Mats Zuccarello find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Zuccarello stats and insights
- Zuccarello has scored in five of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.
- On the power play, Zuccarello has accumulated one goal and 11 assists.
- Zuccarello's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 81 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Zuccarello recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|16:34
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|22:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|18:02
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|19:00
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|19:53
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|16:27
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|19:16
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:32
|Away
|W 4-2
Wild vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
