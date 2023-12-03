On Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild go head to head against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Marcus Foligno going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Marcus Foligno score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

  • Foligno has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • Foligno has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 9.5% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 81 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Foligno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:15 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:25 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:16 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 15:33 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:43 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:29 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:28 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:32 Away W 4-2

Wild vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

