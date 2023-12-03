Will Joel Eriksson Ek Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 3?
When the Minnesota Wild face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Eriksson Ek stats and insights
- In 10 of 21 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus one assist.
- Eriksson Ek's shooting percentage is 14.9%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 81 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Eriksson Ek recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|20:03
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|18:52
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|22:42
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:17
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|23:53
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|19:47
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|21:28
|Away
|W 4-2
Wild vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
