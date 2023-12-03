Will Frederick Gaudreau Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 3?
Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Gaudreau stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, Gaudreau scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.
- Gaudreau has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 81 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Gaudreau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|13:49
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|13:44
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Home
|L 7-3
|10/17/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:51
|Away
|L 7-4
Wild vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
