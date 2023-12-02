Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Washington County, Minnesota? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mahtomedi High School at St. Anthony Village High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: St. Anthony, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Richmond High School at St. Croix Prep Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Stillwater, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
