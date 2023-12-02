The Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (6-11) on December 2, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs Hornets Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

This season, the Timberwolves have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 49.1% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.

Minnesota has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.1% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 11th.

The Timberwolves record 9.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Hornets allow (122.1).

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Timberwolves have played worse when playing at home this year, scoring 112.2 points per game, compared to 112.4 per game on the road.

Minnesota is ceding 100 points per game this season in home games, which is 11.9 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (111.9).

The Timberwolves are making 11.7 treys per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.4% points better than they're averaging in road games (11.3 threes per game, 36.9% three-point percentage).

Timberwolves Injuries