The MWC Championship Game is between the Boise State Broncos (7-5) and the UNLV Rebels (9-3) on December 2, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ET, airing on FOX.

Boise State is totaling 32 points per game on offense, which ranks them 37th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 60th, giving up 25.3 points per contest. From an offensive standpoint, UNLV is posting 425.6 total yards per contest (39th-ranked). It ranks 86th in the FBS on defense (391.6 total yards surrendered per game).

For more details on this contest, including where and how to watch on FOX, read on.

Boise State vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Boise State vs. UNLV Key Statistics

Boise State UNLV 437.1 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.6 (39th) 382 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.6 (84th) 207.5 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189 (24th) 229.6 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.6 (55th) 18 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (36th) 16 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (13th)

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has thrown for 1,526 yards (127.2 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 55.3% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 344 rushing yards on 69 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ashton Jeanty, has carried the ball 183 times for 1,113 yards (92.8 per game) and 13 touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 537 receiving yards on 37 catches with five touchdowns through the air.

George Holani has collected 530 yards on 96 carries, scoring five times.

Eric McAlister's team-high 873 yards as a receiver have come on 47 receptions (out of 88 targets) with five touchdowns.

Billy Bowens has been the target of 44 passes and hauled in 21 receptions for 269 yards, an average of 22.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava leads UNLV with 2,626 yards on 186-of-290 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 244 rushing yards (20.3 ypg) on 64 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Vincent Davis, has carried the ball 118 times for 667 yards (55.6 per game) with five touchdowns.

Jai'Den Thomas has run for 501 yards across 107 attempts, scoring 12 touchdowns.

Ricky White's 1,298 receiving yards (108.2 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 76 catches on 114 targets with seven touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has totaled 456 receiving yards (38 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 46 receptions.

Kaleo Ballungay's 16 catches (on 20 targets) have netted him 297 yards (24.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

