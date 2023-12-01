The Phoenix Suns' (11-7) injury report has three players listed as they ready for their Friday, December 1 matchup with the Denver Nuggets (13-6) at Footprint Center. It starts at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Suns are coming off of a 112-105 loss to the Raptors in their last outing on Wednesday. In the Suns' loss, Kevin Durant led the way with a team-high 30 points (adding four rebounds and six assists).

The Nuggets enter this game after a 134-124 victory over the Rockets on Wednesday. Nikola Jokic's team-leading 32 points paced the Nuggets in the win.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Grayson Allen SG Out Illness 11.9 4.5 2.9 Bradley Beal SG Out Back 17.3 5.3 3.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee Aaron Gordon PF Out Heel 13.1 7.2 3.8

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT

ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.