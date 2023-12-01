The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) travel to face the Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

St. Thomas vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

St. Thomas vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Western Michigan Moneyline St. Thomas Moneyline BetMGM Western Michigan (-2.5) 133.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Western Michigan (-2.5) 133.5 -138 +115 Bet on this game at FanDuel

St. Thomas vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends

St. Thomas has won two games against the spread this season.

The Tommies have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Western Michigan has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Broncos games have gone over the point total three out of six times this season.

