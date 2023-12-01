The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) will try to end a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at University Arena, airing at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

St. Thomas vs. Western Michigan Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

St. Thomas Stats Insights

  • The Tommies have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.
  • St. Thomas has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tommies rank 329th.
  • The Tommies' 67.0 points per game are just 4.0 fewer points than the 71.0 the Broncos allow to opponents.
  • St. Thomas is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.0 points.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, St. Thomas scored 81.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.7.
  • The Tommies allowed 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 76.6 on the road.
  • At home, St. Thomas sunk 9.3 trifectas per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged on the road (8.0). St. Thomas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (32.1%).

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Cal Baptist L 66-62 CBU Events Center
11/19/2023 Portland State W 76-70 CBU Events Center
11/25/2023 @ Green Bay L 64-51 Resch Center
12/1/2023 @ Western Michigan - University Arena
12/6/2023 Milwaukee - Schoenecker Arena
12/10/2023 @ Chicago State - Jones Convocation Center

