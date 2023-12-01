The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) are only 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at University Arena. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 133.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

St. Thomas vs. Western Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: University Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Michigan -1.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tommies Betting Records & Stats

St. Thomas and its opponents have scored more than 133.5 combined points once this season.

The average over/under for St. Thomas' matchups this season is 129.7, 3.8 fewer points than this game's total.

St. Thomas is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

St. Thomas was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Tommies have been at least a +110 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Thomas has a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

St. Thomas vs. Western Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Michigan 4 66.7% 66.8 133.8 71 133.7 140.3 St. Thomas 1 20% 67 133.8 62.7 133.7 133.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional St. Thomas Insights & Trends

The Tommies' 67 points per game are just four fewer points than the 71 the Broncos give up to opponents.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

St. Thomas vs. Western Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Michigan 4-2-0 0-0 3-3-0 St. Thomas 2-3-0 2-0 0-5-0

St. Thomas vs. Western Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Western Michigan St. Thomas 7-7 Home Record 12-2 1-15 Away Record 4-11 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-1-0 4-11-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 72.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.1 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.