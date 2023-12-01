Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rice County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Rice County, Minnesota today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rice County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
United Christian Academy at Bethlehem Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Faribault, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.