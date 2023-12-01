Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Suns on December 1, 2023
Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets play at Footprint Center on Friday (tipping at 10:00 PM ET).
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -111)
|12.5 (Over: -125)
|9.5 (Over: -106)
|1.5 (Over: +164)
- The 30.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jokic on Friday is 1.5 more than his season scoring average (29).
- His per-game rebound average of 13.2 is 0.7 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (12.5).
- Jokic's season-long assist average -- 9.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (9.5).
- Jokic has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -118)
|6.5 (Over: -122)
|5.5 (Over: -111)
|2.5 (Over: +132)
- Durant's 31.3 points per game are 0.8 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- His rebounding average of 6.9 is lower than his over/under on Friday (6.5).
- Durant's assist average -- 5.5 -- is the same as Friday's over/under.
- Durant averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
