Tony Finau is the in the lead at the 2023 Hero World Challenge after one round of play. Finau is shooting -5 and is +750 to win.

Hero World Challenge Second Round Information

Start Time: 10:51 AM ET

10:51 AM ET Venue: Albany

Albany Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Par/Distance: Par 72/7,449 yards

Hero World Challenge Best Odds to Win

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 12:08 PM ET

12:08 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-3)

4th (-3) Odds to Win: +400

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 7 4 4th

Collin Morikawa

Tee Time: 12:08 PM ET

12:08 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-3)

4th (-3) Odds to Win: +650

Morikawa Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 6 3 4th

Max Homa

Tee Time: 11:57 AM ET

11:57 AM ET Current Rank: 4th (-3)

4th (-3) Odds to Win: +700

Homa Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 6 3 4th

Tony Finau

Tee Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-5)

1st (-5) Odds to Win: +750

Finau Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -5 6 1 1st

Jordan Spieth

Tee Time: 12:19 PM ET

12:19 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-4)

3rd (-4) Odds to Win: +1000

Spieth Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 6 4 3rd

Hero World Challenge Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Cameron Young 4th (-3) +1200 Viktor Hovland 16th (+1) +1400 Justin Thomas 8th (-2) +1600 Matt Fitzpatrick 8th (-2) +1800 Sam Burns 10th (-1) +4000 Jason Day 10th (-1) +5500 Keegan Bradley 13th (E) +7000 Lucas Glover 10th (-1) +7000 Justin Rose 13th (E) +8000 Sepp Straka 13th (E) +9000

