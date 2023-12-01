Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Hennepin County, Minnesota is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prior Lake High School at Minnetonka High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Minnetonka, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mayer Lutheran High School at Providence Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Plymouth, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Twin Cities Academy at Brooklyn Center High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prior Lake High School at Minnetonka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Minnetonka, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
United Christian Academy at Bethlehem Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Faribault, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Lutheran High School at Trinity School at River Ridge
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
