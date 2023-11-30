The injury report for the Minnesota Wild (6-10-4) ahead of their matchup with the Nashville Predators (11-10) currently includes three players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sam Hentges LW Out Undisclosed Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cody Glass C Out Upper Body Thomas Novak C Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild Season Insights

With 59 goals (3.0 per game), the Wild have the NHL's 25th-ranked offense.

Minnesota has given up 76 total goals this season (3.8 per game), ranking 26th in the NHL.

Their -17 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators' 70 total goals (3.3 per game) rank ninth in the league.

They have the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +4.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wild vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-125) Wild (+105) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.