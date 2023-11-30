Will Vinni Lettieri Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 30?
In the upcoming matchup against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Vinni Lettieri to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lettieri stats and insights
- Lettieri has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
- Lettieri has no points on the power play.
- Lettieri's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 66 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lettieri recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|7:22
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|14:41
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|12:37
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:06
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|5:44
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|8:39
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:38
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.