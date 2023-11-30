Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Todd County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Todd County, Minnesota today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Todd County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wadena Deer Creek High School at Staples Motley High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Staples, MN
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
